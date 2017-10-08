Male and female footballers in Norway to get equal pay

Image copyright Getty Images

Male and female footballers in Norway are going to be paid the same amount for representing their country in international matches.

Norway's Football Association and international players agreed the new deal, which will mean female players will paid get twice what they used to!

There's been lots of discussion recently over men and women not getting equal pay for doing the same job.

This is thought to be the first time in football, in any country, that all players, regardless of gender, will be paid the same.

Under the new system female players will be paid somewhere between £296,000 and £574,000, with some of this money being given by the men's team.

National team winger Caroline Graham Hansen took to Instagram to thank her male colleagues for their donation.

She wrote "Thank you for making this step for female athletes. For showing equality and helping us all, making it a bit easier, to chase our dreams," alongside a picture of the men's side.

All the details of the new agreement are still being worked out but it's likely the way that female and male players are paid will still be different.

Players from the women's side will receive a monthly payment depending on how many national team squads they took part in, while the men will likely be paid their money annually.

Joachim Walltin, the union boss who looks after the interests of all Norway's footballers, says the new agreement is a big step forward.

"Norway is a country where equal standing is very important for us, so I think it is good for the country and for the sport."

"For the girls, it will certainly make a difference. Some of them are actually working and studying, as well as playing football, and it's hard to improve then."

But, he asked people to remember that for the female players it's not all about pay.

"The feeling of being really respected is very important for. The federation can see it as an investment to increase the level of the women's team," he said.

Lots of people have been talking about the difference between how women footballers are treated, compared to male players.

Denmark recently cancelled a home women's friendly against Holland because of a disagreement over money, and Irish female players were told to change into their tracksuits in toilets as their kit had to be shared with under-age teams.

Walltin says, for the female players, feeling that the women's game is respected is hugely important.

He says while getting an equal deal on pay is a big step, there still needs to be changes to how women's football teams, all over the world, are treated.