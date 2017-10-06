Find out some fun facts about the Moon

  • 6 October 2017

The Harvest Moon has come, signalling the start of Autumn, so here are some facts about the ball of rock that orbits our little blue planet.

  • Harvest moon Getty Images

    A Harvest Moon is a full Moon nearest to the start of Autumn. Harvest Moon's are called that because farmers and workers used to use the light of the Moon to help them harvest end-of-season crops.

  • Harvest moon Getty Images

    Harvest Moons are quite rare in October, between 1970 and 2050 there will be only 18.

  • Harvest moon Getty Images

    The Moon is actually a satellite, meaning is travels around the Earth, but a natural one. It is held in orbit just like all the man-made satellites which we use for communications.

  • Harvest moon Getty Images

    Scientists think the Moon is around 4.47 billion years old and it was formed about 95 million years after the solar system came into being. It's thought the Moon was created when a huge planet-sized rock collided with the Earth, breaking off molten rock which then formed the Moon.

More on this story