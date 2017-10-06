Big meeting to discuss how to tackle plastic pollution

There's 8 million tonnes of plastic in the world's oceans so now experts are talking about what to do.

The European Union is hosting the fourth Our Ocean conference to talk about the problem and how to try and tackle it.

Scientists are trying to find out why so much plastic is ending up in the oceans and what can be done to stop it.

More than 40 ministers and other leaders from over 100 countries are attending the meeting and are trying to come up with a plan of action to reduce plastic pollution.