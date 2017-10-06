Take a peak at this new interactive Lego museum
The new Lego House has opened in Denmark - it's an interactive museum in the home of the company and it's full of 25 million Lego bricks.
Lego
Lego has opened a new interactive museum in Denmark, and it's full of 25 million Lego bricks. The play house is designed to look like 21 giant versions of the blocks the company is famous for.
Lego
The attraction is in Billund in Denmark, which is where the company was founded in 1932.
Lego
The house has lots of giant models made from Lego, like this dinosaur and a huge waterfall.
Lego
There are six different zones full of different models and bricks for children to play with.
Lego
It took four years to build the unusual building and it's even covered in Lego bricks so it looks like it's completely built from them.
Check out this amazing Lego House
6 October 2017
