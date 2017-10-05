The parrot singing for Northern Ireland's footballers

People often say the fans are the twelfth man on a football pitch, because their support is so important to the players.

But what about when you add a parrot into the mix?

Kelo is an African Grey parrot, and learnt some of the Northern Ireland team's chants during the Euro 2016 Championships last year.

He's now been practicing singing "Northern Ireland", and "Green and White Army" ahead of Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier against Germany.

But sadly he won't be able to come to the game himself.

Kelo's owner had been planning to bring him along, but because of health and safety reasons he isn't being allowed to come.

Let's hope all the singing doesn't leave him sick as a parrot!

Maybe he could be just the lucky charm the Green and White army need.