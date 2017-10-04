Ever wanted to be a sports commentator?

If you've ever watched or listened to sport and dreamed of being the person talking over the top - then you should watch this.

Whether it's football, swimming, or even video gaming, there's always someone speaking over the action to tell us what's going on.

They're called commentators. So have any of you guys ever thought of trying it?

Well you might just get your chance. A special BBC competition called "Young Commentator of the Year" is starting, you can enter from now until Friday 27 October.

Here's Martin with what it's all about.