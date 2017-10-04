Mourinho Avenue and five other football tributes
As Jose Mourinho gets a street named after him we check out five other tributes to football legends!
It was a proud day for Jose Mourinho as his home town of Setubal in Portugal named a street after him. It was to honour the success the Manchester United manager has had at all the clubs he's been in charge of. Jose said he was "humbled" by the gesture. He should be pleased, you could almost say it's a "Special Road" - it has loads of parking spaces, a sea view and even a bowling alley- strike!
Getty Images
We can't miss a chance to get a picture of Cristiano Ronaldo into this article. His home island of Madeira recently named an airport after Portugal's footballing hero. To be honest, it's also a great opportunity to have another laugh at that classic statue of his head that stands at the airport entrance. Still looks nothing like him!
Getty Images
Sticking with Ronaldo, I wonder if Real Madrid's star player knows that the stadium he plays in is named after a footballer? The Estadio Bernabéu is named after Santiago Bernabéu de Yeste who used to play for Real Madrid and even became the Club President. Here's a picture of him selling one of his players to Juventus for a world-record fee. Stop worrying Cristiano, it's not you, this was in 1962!
NASA
In happier days, Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger was massively popular at his club. One fan thought he was so out of this world they decided to call an asteroid after him! 33179 Arsènewenger was named by its discoverer, astronomer Ian P. Griffin, who is a massive Arsenal football supporter . Confession: this isn't a picture of it - it's too far away to get a photo of, but astronomers know it's there.
Getty/BBC
Next up, is that Henry or Percy? Neither. This little tank engine is actually called Jackie Milburn. If you are a Newcastle United fan then you already know all about this legendary striker. For many years he held the record for the fastest goal in a Wembley FA Cup Final ever. He's so popular, there is also a statue of him outside St James' Park, where the Magpies play.
Twitter/Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Lastly we couldn't leave Ibra out, could we? When the Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was playing for Paris Saint-Germain in France, he was so popular a local restaurant was inspired to create a burger in his name! Zlatan was pretty pleased and put a picture of it on social media. Hmmm, tasty!
