Mochi the dog with the super long record breaking tongue.

Check out this record breaking tongue! It belongs to eight-year-old Mochi, a St. Bernard from South Dakota, USA.

It measures a ginormous 18.58 cm (7.31 in) in length! That's one seriously long tongue!

But it isn't always easy - having such a long tongue means Mochi has a lot of slobber and can also have trouble breathing because of it.

Mochi is a rescue dog and her owners said it was 'love at first sight' when they saw her.

Have a watch!