On 4 October 1957, a satellite called Sputnik 1 was launched into space.

It was the first man-made object to leave the Earth's atmosphere and it marked the start of the space race between America and the Soviet Union, which was a collection of Eastern European countries run by Russia.

Its job was to send 'messages' back to Earth via radio signals, which had never been done before.

