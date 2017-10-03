America's gun laws explained

There was a serious attack in Las Vegas in America on Sunday night, during which a man shot at people who were attending a concert.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 people have been injured.

It is the worst shooting of its kind in recent US history and many people have been expressing their deep shock and sadness at what has happened.

But one thing that many people are talking about after this incident, is the gun rules in America.

Here's Ricky with more