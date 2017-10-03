Lawnmower races tear up the track in this crazy sport

It's racing, with a difference! This is the mad sport of lawnmower racing.

The 2017 World Lawnmowing Championships took place on a very muddy field in West Sussex.

It was a hotly contested affair, but who would have the cutting edge? The winner was ahead by a blade, leaving the loser looking 'for-lawn'.

Apparently, the sport is growing in popularity, will these drivers soon be raking in the cash?

The event is an annual competition, taking place over the final weekend of September, when the world's best lawnmower racers rip up the turf.

Have a watch above!