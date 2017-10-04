Sputnik at 60: The start of the space race

Media playback is unsupported on your device What was Sputnik?

Sixty years ago today, a beach ball-sized satellite called Sputnik 1 was launched into space.

The satellite, which means fellow-traveller in Russian, was the first man-made object to leave the Earth's atmosphere and it marked the start of the space race between America and the Soviet Union.

The Soviet Union was a collection of Eastern European countries run by Russia

Blasting into orbit on 4 October 1957, it had four giant antennae and its job was to send 'messages' back to Earth via radio signals - another thing that had never happened before.

The messages were sent by a radio transmitter inside the satellite. These were beeps that could be listened to by people at home without special equipment.

The satellite orbited the earth 90 times a day before slowly getting closer to our atmosphere and burning up on 26 October 1957, when the beeps stopped.

Jodrell Bank and the Lovell Telescope

Although many people could monitor the beeps from Sputnik as it orbited Earth, the government wanted to keep track of the rocket on which it was launched.

They asked the people at Jodrell Bank, an observatory in Cheshire, to add a radar onto their radio telescope to track the rocket.

This was the start of a long relationship between the Lovell Telescope, Jodrell Bank and the space race.

Sputnik 2 and space exploration

Not long after the successful launch of Sputnik 1, the Soviets launched Sputnik 2 on 3 November 1957. This one had a passenger though - Laika the dog.

She was picked from 10 dogs and became the first living thing sent into orbit, paving the way for human space travel.

The Americans wanted to catch up and soon launched their own satellites. They even went to Jodrell Bank to learn more about their technology.

In 1958, Nasa was created and space travel has continued to grow ever since. With the creation of the International Space station, countries work together these days to continue to explore space.