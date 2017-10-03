What is happening in Catalonia?

Image copyright AFP

Protesters have blocked major roads in the Spanish region of Catalonia and there is little public transport because of a general strike.

A general strike is when people refuse to go to work.

Many businesses across Catalonia have shut for the day. Schools, universities and hospitals are closed or operating at a minimum level.

It's happening because of anger after violence in the area after a vote on independence.

What's happened?

On Sunday, October 1st 2017, there was a vote in an area of Spain called Catalonia over whether or not the region should be an independent country.

It is currently officially part of Spain.

This referendum vote was organised and supported by the region's government.

However, the national Spanish government said the vote was illegal and it sent police officers to Catalonia to stop it from happening.

This caused violence between people who wanted to vote and the authorities trying to stop it.

Find out more below about what happened and what it means for Spain now.

What is the background to this?

To understand what is happening now in Catalonia, it is important to understand a bit about the history of the area.

Catalonia is a wealthy region in the north-east of Spain, with a population of about 7.5 million people. That's almost as many as the number of people who live in Switzerland.

Catalonia has its own language and culture, and Barcelona - a popular city for tourists to visit - is its capital city.

The region has a history which dates back almost 1,000 years.

Before the Spanish Civil War (1936-1939), Catalonia was able to make some decisions about how it was run. This is called being autonomous.

But when the dictator General Francisco Franco ruled Spain from 1939 to 1975, it lost this autonomy.

After Franco's death, how Spain is run was reorganised and the area was given its autonomy again.

Why the referendum?

Some people think that Catalonia still doesn't have enough freedom and power from the Spanish government and should be allowed to run itself completely.

They believe people who live there should get to vote on this issue - a bit like when Scotland voted over whether or not it wanted to be part of the UK.

Pressure has grown over the last five years for the Spanish government to allow this vote to happen, but the Spanish Prime Minister has refused, saying it goes against the constitution of Spain, which talks about the "unity" of the country.

There are also many people who do not agree with the idea of Catalonia becoming independent.

They say it already has lots of freedom to run itself, along with other areas of Spain, like the Basque country and Galicia.

In 2015, politicians who support independence won the regional election. They said they would work on ensuring an official referendum happened that Spain would have to act on.

So what happened recently?

On Sunday 1 October, a vote took place in Catalonia about whether or not the region should be an independent state in the form a republic.

Millions of people voted but the vote wasn't an official referendum.

Many people who live in Catalonia but who want to stay part of Spain refused to vote at all - according to some reports, less than half of the population joined in.

The national Spanish courts banned the vote, and the government sent national police and the Guardia Civil (military staff who do police duties) to the area to stop the vote from happening.

They arrested Catalan officials, blocked people from voting, took ballot papers and seized ballot boxes from polling stations, which had been set up for people to vote.

This led to fighting between the people voting and the police.

What have people been talking about?

Many people in Spain, and all over the world, were shocked by how violent things became, as it was really unexpected.

TV reports show people being kicked and aggressively dragged away from polling stations.

Some police officers were seen firing rubber bullets, hitting people with batons and pulling women by their hair.

Over 900 people were hurt, including 33 police officers.

So what happens now?

The leader of the Catalan region called Carles Puigdemont has said that the region has won the right to be its own state following the vote.

But the Spanish government has warned that it could stop Catalonia's autonomy because of what it has done.

What people are now wondering is what the relationship between Spain and the region of Catalonia will be like after this.