He may be better known for presenting the biggest music show on TV, but now, presenter Dermot O'Leary, is turning his hand to writing.

The X Factor host has written a children's story all about a ninja cat!

Dermot was inspired to write the book by his own cat Toto, who is blind but has incredibly fast reactions.

Ricky spoke to him to find out all about 'Toto the Ninja Cat and the Great Snake Escape'.