Major incident in Las Vegas in America

A shooting has happened in Las Vegas, one of the most famous cities in America.

A man shot at people attending a music concert.

Sadly, at least 50 people have been killed and many more have been injured.

Police quickly arrived at the scene and shot the gunman.

The man has been identified as a local resident, and police do not yet know the reason for the attack.

Large parts of the city are still locked down as police keep people safe.

This page will be updated throughout the day.

Advice if you're upset by the news