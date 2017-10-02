Chat: Chizzy or Brian? Who deserved to be the first celeb out?

Actress Chizzy Akudolu is the first contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing this year.

She was voted out by the Judges after a dance off with Brian Conley.

But, not everyone has agreed with the decision, with some people thinking she did better in the dance off.

So, we want to know what you think...

Send us your comments

Did the Judges get it right?

Who performed better in the dance off? Chizzy or Brian?

Did you want Chizzy to stay in?

Who would you have voted off?

Send your comments to newsroundcomments@bbc.co.uk