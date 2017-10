Actress Chizzy Akudolu is the first contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing this series.

She faced Brian Conley in the dance off but couldn't impress the judges enough to stay in the show.

Chizzy thanked everyone for their support especially her dance partner Pasha Kovalev, saying: "I have loved every minute dancing with him."

The fourteen couples left will take to the dance floor next weekend in a movie themed special show.