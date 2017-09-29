A baby girl for Jessica Ennis-Hill

Image copyright Jessica Ennis-Hill / Instagram Image caption "My gorgeous girl"

The former Olympic heptathlon champion, Dame Jessica-Ennis Hill has shared this gorgeous photo of her newborn daughter, Olivia.

She was born at the weekend. The Instagram post had the title 'my gorgeous girl' and has been 'liked' thousands of times.

It's the second child for Jessica, who won Heptathlon gold for Team GB at the London Olympics in 2012.

The year after she married her boyfriend, Andy Hill. In 2014, they welcomed their first son, Reggie.

Image copyright Jessica Ennis-Hill / Instagram Image caption "Reggie meeting his beautiful baby sister 😊 Olivia Ennis-Hill"

Jessica has also posted a black and white shot showing Reggie - who's now 2 - holding his sister's hand.

"Reggie meeting his beautiful baby sister 😊 Olivia Ennis-Hill, she was born Saturday night. We are all so in love with her," she wrote in the caption.