Saturday Mash-Up: Kids TV presenters now.......and then!
It's been over 15 years since there was a live TV show for kids on the BBC. But fear not - a new programme, Saturday Mash-Up, is here for you!
BBC 1Xtra presenter Yasmin Evans will join showbiz reporter and footy fan Jonny Nelson to present Saturday Mash-Up. They'll be hounding about with mischievous scamp, Hacker T. Dog, who needs no introduction. Some of these kids' TV presenters from the past might though....
Long before these cheeky chappies hosted Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain's Got Talent they presented a BBC kids' programme called the Ant and Dec show. Handy if they ever forgot their own names... They went on to present CD:UK and SM:tv Live for ITV - also on Saturday mornings.
You'll know Tess Daly from Strictly on Saturday nights, but one of her first presenting gigs was on Saturday morning show SM:tv Live. We're not sure the Mash-Up's promised return of the gunge would go down well with all those sparkly outfits in the Strictly dressing room!
Top marks for pulling faces go to Jamie Theakston and Zoe Ball who used to present Live and Kicking.
Going Live! was on in the 1980s. Philip Schofield hosted it wearing some rather trendy jumpers and with much darker hair! You might see him on TV now if your parents watch This Morning.
Way back in the 1970s Noel Edmonds - the man from Deal or No Deal - presented a programme called Multi-coloured Swap Shop. Check out that hair do!
- 29 September 2017
