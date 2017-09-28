FIFA 18: which REAL footballers aren't happy with their game ratings?
The new video game has just been released but some footballers have been grumbling about their player stats!
Lukas Schulze/Getty Images
It's only just been released but FIFA 18 has already been causing a stir in the footballing world. Player ratings, which are based on their performances from the past year, had already been revealed. Cristiano Ronaldo is top followed by Lionel Messi and Neymar but not everyone is happy....
Getty Images/Twitter
Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy took to Twitter to vent his frustration. He obviously doesn't think the makers have been checking out his silky skills closely enough!
Getty Images/Twitter
Hull City midfielder David Meyler used shocked emojis to show how upset he was! Let's hope this Tiger doesn't show his teeth!
Getty Images/Twitter
Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi created his own gif on social media to complain to the game's makers. Although based on the emojis we think he can Chel-see the funny side!
Getty Images/Twitter
Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa definitely wasn't happy with his strength rating. He posted this on social media along with a video of him lifting some weights! Looks like "the Beast" wants to be "the Best" too!
