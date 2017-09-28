FIFA 18: which REAL footballers aren't happy with their game ratings?

  • 28 September 2017

The new video game has just been released but some footballers have been grumbling about their player stats!

  • Gamers playing FIFA 18 at the Gamescom in August Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

    It's only just been released but FIFA 18 has already been causing a stir in the footballing world. Player ratings, which are based on their performances from the past year, had already been revealed. Cristiano Ronaldo is top followed by Lionel Messi and Neymar but not everyone is happy....

  • Ben Mendy and his tweet Getty Images/Twitter

    Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy took to Twitter to vent his frustration. He obviously doesn't think the makers have been checking out his silky skills closely enough!

  • David Meyler Getty Images/Twitter

    Hull City midfielder David Meyler used shocked emojis to show how upset he was! Let's hope this Tiger doesn't show his teeth!

  • Batshuayi and his tweet Getty Images/Twitter

    Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi created his own gif on social media to complain to the game's makers. Although based on the emojis we think he can Chel-see the funny side!

  • Akinfenwa and his tweet Getty Images/Twitter

    Wycombe Wanderers striker Adebayo Akinfenwa definitely wasn't happy with his strength rating. He posted this on social media along with a video of him lifting some weights! Looks like "the Beast" wants to be "the Best" too!

