Do YOU know what social media rules you've signed up to?

How much do you know about the rules around social media?

When you sign up to a social media account you have to tick a box to say you agree to their Terms and Conditions.

But they're always really long and complicated.

Now, the Children's Commissioner for England has designed some simpler rules to help you understand what you are agreeing to when you set up a social media account.

She wants social media companies to start using them.

Ricky has been looking into it....