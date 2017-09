The Children's Laureate, Lauren Child, has been in to visit Newsround and answer some questions.

The Clarice Bean and Charlie and Lola author answered loads of questions including:

Where does she get her inspiration?

What difference she hopes to make as Children's Laureate?

How she felt when she had her first book published?

She also explains why she thinks it's important to "look up more"!

Watch this and find out what she means...