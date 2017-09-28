Amazing videos of micro-worlds
Have you ever wondered what a sweating fingertip looks like up close? Or a growing plant root?
Check out the winners of the Nikon International Small World Competition.
First prize went to a time lapse video showing 17 hours and around 4mm of growth at the root tip of a plant called thale-cress.
A time lapse video is series of photos taken over a long period of time.
Second place is a sweating fingertip and third captures an injury as it heals in a mouse.
Those taking part are 'micro-photographers'. They're called this because they've taken the pictures using a light microscope.
A light microscope uses a series of lenses to blow up images of tiny objects.
The judges picked their favourites based on their originality, the information they contain and how amazing they look!