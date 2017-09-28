Amazing videos of micro-worlds

Have you ever wondered what a sweating fingertip looks like up close? Or a growing plant root?

Check out the winners of the Nikon International Small World Competition.

First prize went to a time lapse video showing 17 hours and around 4mm of growth at the root tip of a plant called thale-cress.

A time lapse video is series of photos taken over a long period of time.

Second place is a sweating fingertip and third captures an injury as it heals in a mouse.

Those taking part are 'micro-photographers'. They're called this because they've taken the pictures using a light microscope.

A light microscope uses a series of lenses to blow up images of tiny objects.

The judges picked their favourites based on their originality, the information they contain and how amazing they look!