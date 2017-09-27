BASE Jumper Tom Heimen flies with a wingsuit
27 September 2017 Last updated at 16:13 BST
Meet Tom Erik Heimen, a BASE jumper from Norway who also uses a wingsuit.
BASE jumping stands for; building, antenna, span (which means bridge) and earth.
Basically it's anything tall enough for BASE jumpers to leap from with their parachutes.
Combining BASE jumping with a wingsuit means that these daredevils can fly through the air instead of floating down to earth with a parachute.
They can travel much further too.
Once the wingsuit pilot has completed their flight, they then release their parachute and float to safety.
Check out the video to get a birds-eye view of Toms flight.