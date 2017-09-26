The Northern Lights seen from space

The Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights are a natural display of colour and light that dances across the sky.

You can catch a glimpse of them from different places in the northern half of the earth, one of the best places being the north pole.

But the best place to see them has got to be from space!

Luckily for us, an astronaut on the International Space Station made this amazing video so you can enjoy an out of this world experience without leaving your house.

Check out the video!