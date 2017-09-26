Do you think tackling in rugby should be banned in school?

Two experts from Newcastle university are asking the UK's chief medical officers to ban tackling in rugby played in schools.

Professor Allyson Pollock and Graham Kirkwood say there is evidence that doing this would help to reduce concussions, and head and neck injuries.

But World Rugby, which governs the sport, has said there is not enough scientific information to support what they are saying, calling their report "extreme and alarmist".

But what do you think about banning tackling in rugby? We went to find out.

