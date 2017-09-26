Thousands of bees have invaded a home in Australia

A woman in Australia received the shock of her life when thousands of bees invaded her home.

The bees set up their hive inside the walls of Megan Sutherland's house.

Although she's now managed to remove most of them there's still an un-bee-lievable amount of cleaning to do to get her home back to normal.

On a positive note she did end up with over 30kg's worth of honeycomb and several large jars of honey.