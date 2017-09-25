Pictures: Five hard-working animals with weird jobs

How do you get a cable or wire down through a really small space? Ok, so there are a few ways you can do it, but one way to do it is with a ferret! The small creatures are great at getting into hard-to-reach places like pipes. With a cable attached to a special vest, the animal can quickly run through cables. They have been used widely, but in recent years robots are being used more and more, mainly because they don't get bored and go to sleep in the middle of a pipe...