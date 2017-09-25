Butterfly count reveals Red Admirals enjoyed record summer

Image copyright PA Image caption The Red Admiral butterfly had a good year in the UK

One of the UK's most colourful butterflies has seen its numbers increase significantly this summer.

The Red Admiral had a good year, helped by a mild winter and a fine spring.

The good weather meant there was a healthy breeding population which produced lots of young.

Results from the Big Butterfly Count show more than 73,000 of them were spotted by the public during the three-week survey.

Image caption The gatekeeper butterfly was the UK's most common, according to the results of the Big Butterfly Count 2017

It is the highest number since the count began in 2010, the scheme's organisers Butterfly Conservation said.

The boom in numbers saw it come second in the overall rankings for most commonly seen butterflies, behind the gatekeeper.

Other well known butterflies saw a rise in sightings this year, including the comma and the small copper.

But the numbers of the three types of common white butterflies all dropped, making it one of the worst years for the species.

Image caption A cabbage white butterfly was one species that isn't doing so well

Sixty thousand people across the UK took part in the count and recorded seeing more than 550,000 individual butterflies.

The count's results help Butterfly Conservation find out how common UK species are doing and how best to help them in the future.