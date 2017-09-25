Pictures: Gareth Barry and other Premier League record holders
Footballer Gareth Barry is expected to break the Premier League appearance record tonight. Check out what he's achieved as well as some other record breaking Premier League players.
-
PA
West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry will break the all-time Premier League appearance record if he plays against Arsenal on Monday night. It will be his 633rd top flight appearance, which moves him past Ryan Giggs's current record.
-
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Barry started out in the Aston Villa defence back in the 1997/1998 season and later won the Premier League title with Manchester City. He's also the Premier League record holder for the most yellow cards - 119!
-
Getty Images
Ryan Giggs (pictured centre) still has plenty of records left. The Welsh icon won 13 Premier League titles with Manchester United - the most ever for a player! He also holds the record for the most assists, setting up 162 goals.
-
Allsport/Getty Images
The man with the most goals in Premier League history is Alan Shearer, who scored 260 goals for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle. He also shares the record for most goals in a 38-game season with...
-
AFP/Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 31 goals for Manchester United during the 2007/2008 season, and...
-
PA
Luis Suarez, who netted 31 times for Liverpool in the 2013/2014 season before joining Spanish club Barcelona.
-
Getty Images
Sadio Mane scored three goals in 176 seconds for Southampton against Aston Villa on 16 May 2015 - the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history.
-
Reuters
One man able to stop most of these amazing strikers over the years has been goalkeeper Petr Cech. He holds the Premier League record for the most clean sheets - 151 and counting - for Chelsea and his current club, Arsenal.
-
Getty Images
Goalkeeper John Burridge was 43 years and 162 days old when he played for Manchester City against Queens Park Rangers on 14 May 1995 - still the oldest player in the Premier League era.
-
Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Finally, the youngest player in Premier League history is Matthew Briggs, who was 16 years and 65 days old when he played for Fulham against Middlesbrough on 13 May 2007.
Image gallery
Barry set to break Premier League record
- 25 September 2017
Stars being lined up for new TV show
- 23 September 2017
Rio Ferdinand and other stars who've switched sports
- 19 September 2017