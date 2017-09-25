Get involved: Send us your questions for writer Lauren Child

Image copyright NAtional Trust

Writer and illustrator Lauren Child is best known for writing the Charlie and Lola series and the Clarice Bean books.

Now, she's getting ready to release a brand new book called 'A Dog With Nice Ears'.

Newsround is going to be chatting to the current Children's Laureate about it later this week.

So, we want to know what questions you'd like us to ask Lauren!

What do you want to ask writer Lauren Child?

Do you want tips on how to be a better writer or illustrator?

Do you want to know what inspires Lauren's stories and characters?

Or are you interested in finding out what books Lauren loved to read when she was a child?

Whatever it is, send us a video of you asking your question right here.

Image caption Film your video like this - with you fairly close to the camera, clearly showing your head and shoulders

You must ask your parent, teacher or guardian for permission before you send us a picture or video.

We may show your picture or video on our website or in our TV bulletins. We'll show your first name and which town you're from - but we won't use your details for anything else.