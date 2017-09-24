Many homeless in Mexico after three earthquakes

Another earthquake has hit Mexico, three have hit the country this month.

The second which happened on Tuesday was a 7.1 magnitude quake which struck about 75 miles from Mexico City, the capital of the country.

It was so strong it brought down dozens of buildings and caused a lot of damage.

At least 305 people have died and lots of people have been left homeless.

BBC reporter Paul Blake sent this report from Mexico City where he's been finding out what volunteers, including 12-year-old Sofia, are doing to help those affected.