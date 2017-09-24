Surf's pup for these dogs in California

Surf's pup for these pooches!

Around 70 dogs paw-ticipated in the 'Surf City Surf Dog' competition at Huntington Beach in California.

This is the 9th year the contest has taken place.

Each furry surfer joins their owner in the water for 10 minutes to see how many waves they can catch.

They get judged on how long they stay on the board and the difficulty of the ride.

Junior lifeguards were on hand to help make sure the dogs were safe.