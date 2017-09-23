Donations collected to help Mexico earthquake victims

People have been giving away clothes, bedding and pet food to help those affected by the earthquake in Mexico.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck about 75 miles from Mexico City, the capital of the country, and one of the busiest cities in the world.

It was so strong it brought down dozens of buildings and caused a lot of damage.

Nearly 300 people have died and lots of people have been left homeless.

Many still don't know if their home is safe to return to.

BBC reporter Rajini Vaidyanathan sent this report from the capital Mexico City where she's been finding out how people are being helped.