What happens to our old pound coins?

Soon you won't be able to spend your old pound coins any more.

From 15 October 2017 they are no longer legal tender, which means you can't use them to buy things from places such as shops, supermarkets or vending machines.

Earlier this year a new pound coin was introduced.

It it has 12 sides instead of being round, and also has high-tech security features to make it more difficult to copy.

Ricky's been to the Royal Mint in Wales, where all of our coins are made, to find out what happens to the old ones.