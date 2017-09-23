Stars being lined up for new TV music show
While weekends at the moment are all about Strictly and X Factor, there's going to be a new show on TV keeping us entertained. Sounds Like Friday Night starts on BBC One in October and producers say it'll feature "the hottest bands and artists in the world". So what can we expect?
Radio DJ and presenter Greg James is going to be one of the hosts. You might have heard him presenting the Official Chart show.
Rapper A.Dot will be presenting with Greg. Her real name's Ashley Charles and she's performed alongside Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliot.
Hip hop artist Stormzy is among the stars who could perform. Names of the guests won't be revealed though until nearer the first show.
The singers won't just perform live, they'll also take part in sketches which will probably be a bit like when Adele pretended to be an Adele impersonator!
Sounds Like Friday Night will be the first regular music programme on the BBC since Top of the Pops which was cancelled in 2006. Although some of your favourite artists might have performed on Christmas specials since then.
