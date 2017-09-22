The world's fastest bullet train
22 September 2017 Last updated at 17:08 BST
The world's fastest bullet train has been revealed in China.
It's takes passengers at more than 210 miles per hour but is capable of reaching up to almost 250mph! Wow!
The trains are called 'Fuxing' which means 'rejuvenation'.
It means people can travel from Beijing to Shanghai in less than 4 and a half hours.
That's like travelling from the very south of England to the very north of Scotland in less time than you're in school!