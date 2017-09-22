The world's fastest bullet train has been revealed in China.

It's takes passengers at more than 210 miles per hour but is capable of reaching up to almost 250mph! Wow!

2500 sensors on the trains should help prevent accidents

on the trains should help prevent accidents Designers think they should last for 30 years

China is home to the world's longest high-speed rail network

The trains are called 'Fuxing' which means 'rejuvenation'.

It means people can travel from Beijing to Shanghai in less than 4 and a half hours.

That's like travelling from the very south of England to the very north of Scotland in less time than you're in school!