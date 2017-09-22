New home for albino orangutan

A new home's being created for a really rare orangutan.

Alba's thought to be the only albino orangutan in the world.

Organutans usually have brown or orange hair and dark eyes but Alba is different.

Alba facts AGE: 5 years old

5 years old WEIGHT : 17.4kg - that's almost 3 stone

: 17.4kg - that's almost 3 stone HOME: Indonesia

Indonesia STATUS: Very rare!

Being albino means she doesn't have the chemical in her hair, skin and eyes that creates colour - it also means she struggles with bright lights.

She has has poor sight and hearing, and because she's so rare, experts are worried about how she would cope in the wild.

So they're creating a special area on area where she can live with three other orangutans who she's already met and bonded with.

Whilst living there she'll be protected and observed to see how she copes with island life!

Orangutans are considered critically endangered by the World Wildlife Fund,

Alba was rescued earlier this year and is being looked after by the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation in Indonesia.

Video courtesy of Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation.