Meet Frida, the Mexican navy's amazing rescue dog

Meet Frida, the Mexican navy rescue dog.

She's a really important member of the team helping to save people in Mexico, after the huge earthquake there.

Like the humans on the team, she needs special equipment like boots to protect her feet from sharp rocks, and goggles to protect her eyes from dust.

She uses her amazing sense of smell to find survivors trapped under rocks so the emergency services can get them out.

She's a proper hero - the Navy says she's already saved 50 lives. Well done, Frida!

Pictures courtesy of Secretaría de Marina