There's a new summer hit in town, which has got the internet up on its feet.

A song called Entammede Jimikki Kamal has become famous around the world after people have chosen to do dance challenges to it.

One routine in particular has shot to stardom, with over 16 million views already.

Watch the video to see it for yourself!

Video courtesy of ISC - Indian School of Commerce, Satyam Audios and Storyful Viral