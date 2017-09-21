Xbox controllers will help steer new US Navy submarines

Image copyright Lockheed Martin

Billion dollar boats will soon be using video game handsets in the control room.

The US Navy is going to start using Xbox controllers to work some of the equipment on their newest submarines.

The Virginia class attack submarines costs $2.7bn, which is around £2bn.

The boats are powered by a nuclear reactor and can fire tomahawk missiles and torpedoes. Basically, they're pretty powerful.

The new boats feature a new type of periscope, which is a device that means sailors can see above the water when their submarine is below the surface.

The people who make the submarines, a company called Lockheed Martin, built a controller for it that cost almost $40,000 (£30,000), but the sailors on the boat weren't very impressed.

"It's kind of clunky in your hand," Lt. Kyle Leonard told the Virginian Pilot newspaper, in the United States.

Thankfully, they found a solution… an Xbox 360 controller. Yep, just like the one you might have at home.

The manufacturer's explain that because sailors were used to gaming it only took "minutes" for them to learn to use the new system.

One other benefit, according to Senior Chief Mark Eichenlaub, is that sailors "can go to any video game store and (get) an Xbox controller anywhere in the world, so it makes a very easy replacement."

The USS Colorado will be the first boat to feature the controller when it enters the water in November.