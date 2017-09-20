England women's football manager is to step down

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mark Sampson is set to step down as the manager of the English women's football team...

The manager of England women's football team is to leave his job.

Mark Sampson has had a number of problems over the last couple of years.

He has been accused of being racist by a number of different players.

Despite being found not guilty at several different trials by the Football Association, it seems that the FA feels Mark has reached the end of his career with the team.

Sampson's final match in charge of England was last night's 6-nil victory against Russia in a World Cup qualifier at Prenton Park.

Mark has always denied allegations of discrimination and his team have always said that they are 'unified' and stand together with him.

More details are expected to come in the next few days.