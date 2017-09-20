Hurricane Maria heads to Puerto Rico

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A women in Puerto Rico getting ready for Maria

Hurricane Maria, the second huge storm of the season in the Caribbean, has reached the Virgin Islands and is heading towards Puerto Rico.

It is a category five hurricane, the strongest a hurricane can be, and on Monday it battered the island of Dominica.

The governor of Puerto Rico, which is a US territory, has told the island's 3.5 million people to seek shelter.

The hurricane is set to make landfall around 2pm today UK time.

Why do hurricanes have names?

The storm is moving roughly along the same track as Irma, this season's other category five hurricane.

Irma killed at least 37 people and caused billions of dollars worth of damage.