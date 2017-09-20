Huge earthquake hits central Mexico

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rescuer working after the earthquake

A strong earthquake has hit central Mexico, bringing down dozens of buildings in the country's capital, Mexico City.

Rescuers are working hard to help the injured and look for survivors.

It has been reported that over 200 people have lost their lives.

It's the second huge earthquake to hit the country this month.

The 7.1 magnitude quake struck about 75 miles from Mexico City, which is one of the busiest cities in the world.

This part of the world is in an earthquake zone and are prone to disasters like this.