Inside the Shed of the Year!

Check out this prize-winning hideout!

The Mushroom House was built for 12-year-old Elsie who's a big fan of Harry Potter.

It's just been named 'Shed of the Year' having fought off competition from.

Elsie's dad, Ben, built it for her after she gave him £500 of her own money she had saved up to make a toadstool shaped hut.

It has a trap door and glass in the roof so she can see the stars at night.

There's also a secret hiding place for sweets!