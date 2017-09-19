Rio Ferdinand - other sports stars who've switched sports
Former England centre-back has announced he's swapping his football boots for boxing gloves. But he's not the first sports star to switch sports.
Former Manchester United and England defender, Rio Ferdinand, is starting a new career as a professional boxer. It's two years since he retired from football.
Rio's following in the footsteps of former Birmingham City midfielder, Curtis Woodhouse. He turned to boxing after quitting football and even became British super-lightweight champion.
Dame Sarah Storey has won more medals for Great Britain than any other female Paralympian. She's now known for her success in cycling but she actually started off as a swimmer.
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff retired from cricket in 2010 having played a key role in England's Ashes victories in 2005 and 2009. Like, Rio, he went on to try professional boxing.
Olympic medal winning track cyclist Victoria Pendleton swapped riding bikes for horses to become an amateur jockey.
Former American basketball player Michael Jordan is one of the world's most famous sports people. After retiring in 1993 he had a brief spell playing baseball. He didn't quite match his success with the bat as he had on the basketball court... so he went back to the Chicago Bulls and won lots more NBA titles.
Sir Chris Hoy switched from cycling to motor racing. He added to his record list of achievements when he finished the world's most demanding motorsport endurance race, the Le Mans 24 Hours, on his debut last summer.
