Cyclist smashes around the world record

British cyclist Mark Beaumont has smashed the record for cycling around the globe by reaching the finish line one day ahead of schedule.

The adventurer set off from France in July on a mission to bike around the world in 80 days and he arrived back in Paris on Monday evening on day 79 of the journey.

The Scot has set a new Guinness World Records title, knocking 44 days off the current record of 123 days.

In order to complete the epic 18,000-mile challenge, Mark needed to cycle on average 240 miles a day.