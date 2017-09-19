Hurricane Maria hits the Caribbean

Image copyright NASA Image caption Hurricane Maria is following a similar path to Irma which devastated the Caribbean earlier this month

The Caribbean has been hit by another powerful hurricane.

Hurricane Maria has battered the island of Dominica with winds of around 160mph.

The country's prime minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, had to be rescued from his home after the roof was torn off and it was flooded.

Maria's winds got even stronger just before reaching the island, meaning it became a category five hurricane.

This is the strongest a hurricane can be.

Why do hurricanes have names?

Forecasters in the US have described it as "potentially catastrophic".

Warnings are in place for nearby islands St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat and St Lucia while there are hurricane watches for St Martin, Saba, St Eustatius and Anguilla.

Some of these islands are still recovering after being hit by Hurricane Irma.

Irma was also a category five hurricane. It killed at least 37 people and caused billions of dollars worth of damage.

Maria is expected to move on towards Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands in the next twenty-four hours.