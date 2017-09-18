Wayne Rooney guilty of drink driving

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wayne Rooney appears in court

Former England captain Wayne Rooney has apologised after he admitted drinking and driving.

The Everton player was arrested when police stopped a car in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in the early hours of 1 September.

Police used a special test called a breathalyser, which checks how much alcohol someone has had.

Officers found he was three times the legal limit that night and shouldn't have been driving.

The court decided he will not be allowed to drive for two years and ordered him to do 100 hours of work in the community.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Not only will Wayne have to complete community service and pay a fine, Everton will most likely fine him two weeks' wages as well.

He was also told to pay £170 when he appeared at Stockport Magistrates' Court.

Rooney has said sorry and admitted what he'd done was "completely wrong".

He released a statement saying "I have already said sorry to my family, my manager and chairman and everyone at Everton FC. Now I want to apologise to all the fans and everyone else who has followed and supported me throughout my career."

What is drink driving?

Drink driving is when somebody drinks more alcohol than the law allows before driving.

Not only is it illegal for someone to drive a car after drinking too much, it is also very dangerous.

Alcohol - like beer or wine - makes it difficult for people to react quickly, meaning they are unsafe when driving a car.