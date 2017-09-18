Cyclist Mark Beaumont on track to go around the world in 80 days

Cyclist Mark Beaumont is set to arrive in Paris shortly, finishing his around the world in 80 days mission one day ahead of schedule.

Back in 2008 he covered the 18,000 mile route in 194 days, setting a new world record.

But since then it has been broken by other riders, with the current record set at 123 days.

To achieve his goal, Mark needed to cycle an average 240 miles a day, being on his bike for more than 16 hours and only sleeping for 5 hours each night.